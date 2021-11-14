I never did any plastic surgery, Laura Ikeji cries out





Laura Ikeji

By Sylvester Kwentua

When celebrity fashion blogger and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji, posted a picture on Tuesday, of a new chin she recently acquired, she probably didn’t think she would get as much bashing as she got, ever since the post was made. In a gleeful post, Laura boldly announced how happy she was to get a new chin.

The influencer via an Instagram post revealed she just purchased a new chin. She shared a video while still with the doctor and appealed to social media users not to abuse her. Laura captioned the video: “I bought a new chin from @iamdrbea. Please respect yourselves and don’t abuse me. This is my page.

Many fans however didn’t see anything funny in getting a new chin, as a lot of them viewed it as a waste of money. Some even wondered why celebrities, who had so much money to spend, won’t help the needy. All the comments made Laura come out to clear the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper