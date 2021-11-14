Insecurity: Bello tasks NASS on speedy passage of Hunters’ Bill





Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to expedite the passage of the Hunters Bill 2020, to support government efforts in effectively tackling insecurity.

Bello made the appeal on Saturday in Abuja when he received the Hunters Council of Nigeria, commending him for his approach to fighting insecurity and crimes in Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Hunters Council of Nigeria is pushing for the passage of its Hunters Bill (2020) to give it more powers as a law enforcement agency to help in fighting crimes.

The proposed Bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Adiodun Olujimi, has passed first and second readings at both Chambers of the NASS.

Bello noted that the Bill, when passed into law, would give the Hunters Council a legal teeth to combat criminal elements alongside other security agencies.

The governor noted that using the hunters to combat crimes in Kogi is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper