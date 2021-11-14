Nigerian Army reiterates loyalty to nation’s constitution/ President Buhari





.

**Says it is fully subordinated to Civil Authority.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said on Saturday night that its loyalty to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari has never been in doubt hence it has fully subordinated herself to civil authority.

Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known in a statement titled “Re: Defence Headquarters Warns Soldiers Against Overthrowing Buhari’s Regime”, said the Army will continue to stand unwaveringly in defence of the nation’s democracy

The statement reads, “The Directorate of Army Public Relations has been notified of an online story making the rounds, with the caption, “Defence Headquarters warns soldiers against overthrowing Buhari’s regime” published on November 13, 2021, by a certain online news medium”.

“The said publication, which was riddled with outrageous lies and fabrications claimed that the “Defence…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper