Nigerians dying, end insecurity now — CAN tells FG

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to end the series of killings and abductions in the country “without further delay”.

The umbrella Christian body made the call on Saturday in a communique issued at the end of its 4th quarterly meeting in Abuja.

Describing the nation’s insecurity as highly unfortunate CAN note that the kidnapping of innocent citizens was fast becoming a daily occurrence in some States.

The communique reads, “The National Executive Council appreciates the recent efforts of the Security agencies for the prompt action taken to rescue the Staff Members of the Federal University of Abuja who were recently kidnapped.

“However, it admonishes the Federal Government and Security Agencies to be more proactive to stop with immediate effect, the spate of kidnapping in the country, especially in Kaduna State where kidnapping is now almost a daily…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper