Odili House Raid: NBA investigation‘ll continue despite police arrest- Ubani





By Henry Ojelu

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Special Investigator on Justice Mary Odili house raid, Dr. Monday Ubani has said that his investigation into the matter will continue despite police arrest of some suspects.

Dr. Ubani was appointed as Special Investigator on November 5, by the NBA, National Executive Committee, NEC, to unravel the circumstances that led to invasion of Justice Odili’s house.

He was mandated amongst other things, to co-opt other members of the NBA to take steps necessary to ensure that the direct and indirect perpetrators of the actions are exposed and brought to book.

The appointment letter signed by the NBA President, Olumide Akpata reads: “You are by this appointment authorized to interface, as the representative of the Association, with all relevant persons connected with this incident including His Lordship, Peter-Odili JSC; the Magistrate who issued the search warrant and the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court who exercises…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper