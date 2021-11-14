‘Police repel bandits attack, rescue 11 victims, recover 38 cows in Katsina’





The Katsina Police command says it has repelled an attack by bandits on Gidan Duka village, in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, during which it rescued 11 kidnap victims in Safana.

SP Gambo Isah, the command’s spokesperson who disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen, on Sunday, in Katsina, said 38 cows and 11 sheep were also recovered.

“Today, Nov. 14, 2021 bandits in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles attacked Gidan Duka village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state, and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

“The DPO Kankara and his team swiftly responded to the distress call and chased after the hoodlums.

“The team met the bandits at Danmarabu village and engaged them in a firefight. The bandits escaped into the forest, abandoning all the rustled animals.

READ ALSO: Odili House Raid: NBA investigation‘ll continue despite police arrest- Ubani

“The team also recovered an operational motorcycle belonging to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper