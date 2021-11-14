Poverty: Senate mulls establishment of investment platforms for LGAs





...As stakeholders parley on how to revive local council administration

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Senate Committee on States and Local Government Administration, has expressed worry over the increasing poverty index in the country, lamenting that the development is putting great pressure on the political actors at the local levels.

Consequently, the committee and some critical stakeholders in the private sector are proposing an establishment of investment basket aimed at reducing poverty especially at the local government areas.

Chairman, Senate committee on State and Local Government Administration, Senator Olalekan Mustapha disclosed this at the local government economic summit organized by the Senate Committee in collaboration with Civi-Pact in Abuja, with the theme, “Local Government System Resilience for Sustainable Development”.

Senator Mustapha in his address said that the summit was conceived to foster a common ground for local government stakcholders…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper