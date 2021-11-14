SLAIN VANGUARD REPORTER: We are not sure body in hospital morgue is Tordue’s – Family





… picks holes in police story

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The family of slain Vanguard Newspapers reporter, Tordue Salem, has said it could not confirm if the corpse seen at the Wuse General Hospital morgue was that of their son.

Salem, who went missing exactly one month ago, was covering the activities of the House of Representatives for Vanguard Newspapers.

Police, however, said they found his body in Wuse General Hospital morgue in Abuja after 30 days of his disappearance.

The police authorities, at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, said that family members had identified Salem’s body.

The Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CP Frank Mba, said the late journalist was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the night of October 13, 2021,the day Salem went missing.

But, speaking to Sunday Vanguard, yesterday, Mrs Elizabeth Kuraun, sister of the deceased, and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Kuraun, said that they were yet to be formally briefed on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper