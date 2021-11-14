Smugglers responsible for high price of Rice ― Minister

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has linked the soaring price of rice in Nigeria to the activities of smugglers  in the country. 

Speaking in an interview, the minister explained that smuggling activities adversely affect the economy and well-being of Nigerians ,a situation she described as unfortunate particularly when  some bad Nigerians have continued to smuggle in goods and products which the government has  banned the importation. 

According to the Minister ,there are some unpatriotic Nigerians who import substandard rice into the country, some of which were not edible, adding that it was in the course of getting more profit that such Nigerians smuggled such kind of rice and spread it in the markets.

Hajiya Zainab reiterated government’s efforts towards curbing the activities of smugglers, pointing out that the Nigerian Customs Service, the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

