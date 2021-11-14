Uzodinma assures diaspora Imo indigenes of security during yuletide





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has assured Imo indigenes living abroad as well as those residing outside the State within Nigeria and want to come home for the Christmas and New year festivities that their security is guaranteed.

He disclosed this weekend in Lagos, at this year’s Imo Cultural Day celebrations organised by the Imo State Towns Development Association, Lagos (ISTDAL) where he also praised members of the association for promoting Imo cultural heritage in Lagos.

Governor Uzodimma advised the Diaspora Imolites and those residing outside Imo not to listen to propaganda and fabricated social media publications about the security situation in the State.

He assured them that contrary to what they must have been erroneously fed with as fake news, the situation had been brought under control.

Represented at the event by the Commissioner for Information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, Governor Uzodimma congratulated Imo indigenes in Lagos for setting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper