Edo political class under the sword of Damocles [Opinion]





By Washington Osa Osifo

EVERY upward looking society

craves for good leadership. Indeed great leaders are most wanted for what they could do with their gifts and talents to revolutionise development. Their dreams and visions are always so distinctly unique that even in times of drift, their mere presence instill hope and confidence.

In that quest, sometimes a shot in the dark occurs resulting in fortuitous satanic contraption. Edo State has just now been entrapped in such a hellish cobweb. Statecraft has suddenly become rocket science while security of lives and property is treated with laissez faire attitude. Government promises are boldly advertised as monumental achievements at national fora to the chagrin of dumbstruck populace.

Worse still is that the tyrannic display of executive powers to inflict deep wounds on citizens has continued to fuel a feeling of an imminent slip into the precipice. In the circumstances, sound logic dictates that the people should…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper