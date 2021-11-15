Lekki Tollgate incident was a massacre — Lagos ENDSARS Panel





A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters (Lagos EndSARS Panel) has reported the Lekki Tollgate shootings of October 20, 2020 as a massacre.

The panel indicted soldiers and implicated Nigeria’s security agents in the killing and forced disappearances of harmless and unarmed youths protesting at Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel made the revelation in a 309-page report submitted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday.

Findings

According to the report, at least 48 protesters were either shot dead.

Also, page 294 of the report read: “The atrocious maiming and killing of unarmed, helpless and unresisting protesters, while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags, while singing the National Anthem can be equated to a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper