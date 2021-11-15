Let’s talk about BVAS [Opinion]





By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral axCommission, INEC, deployed a new gizmo in #AnambraDecides2021. It’s called the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS. Anambra was not the first time INEC had deployed BVAS.

Its first promenade was in the Isoko South Constituency 1 bye-election in Delta State on September 10, 2021 in which “some presiding officers…. complained that the machine had difficulties capturing the thumbs and faces of some of the voters, especially the aged.” Few noticed.

The Anambra election is, therefore, the most consequential outing so far of the BVAS and the first time it was deployed in a state-wide contest. It will be deployed again in both Ekiti and Osun, two governorship contests in 2022 in which the territorial footprint will be significantly more demanding than Anambra’s 4,844 km² and which have greater rural sprawl. The performance of the BVAS in Anambra bears close attention and scrutiny. The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper