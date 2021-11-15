NUPRC, NMDPRA plan golf tournament to promote bonding

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) are to host the 1st Golf Invitational Tournament on November 20 2021 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja. 

A statement by Mr. Paul Osu of the NUPRC, yesterday, said the golf competition tagged the “Petroleum Regulators tournament” will be  a one day event with players grouped into ladies, men and veterans categories.

Mr. Osu explained that “the format will be shot gun. This implies that all the players will tee off simultaneously from different points in the course and finish almost at the same time”. 

The Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe in the statement disclosed that the objective of the golf tournament was to create "an atmosphere of relaxation and…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

