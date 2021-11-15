Ondo govt, group bicker over forest reserves





By Dayo Johnson

THE Ondo State Concerned Timber Merchants, OSCTIM, yesterday, kicked against an alleged plot to hand over the state’s forest reserve to a company allegedly linked with the Governor’s son, Babajide Akeredolu.

The state government last week lifted the ban placed on activities in the State Forest Reserves after 10 weeks.

The state government said that the measure was aimed at bringing sanity to the sector even as it was meant to engender enhanced revenue generation for the State.

READ ALSO: 60-year-old woman stabbed to death 3 years after only daughter was raped, murdered in Ondo

But OSCTIM, a statement by its coordinator, Alhaji Olawole Idris said: “The state government intentionally placed a ban on all activities in the forests, on August 31, 2021; to enable it to perfect all necessary documents before the new consultancy company begins operations.

“The recent pronouncement from the state government on the lifting of forestry activities…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper