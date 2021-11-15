Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tariff ‘ll worsen plight of Nigerians — CAN





THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, weekend, lamented that the hike in electricity tariff and cooking gas prices will worsen the plight of Nigerians adding that the citizens already have enough on their plate with heightened insecurity.

In a communiqué by the General Secretary, CAN, Joseph Daramola, asked security agencies to respond quickly to distress calls from Nigerians and commended the timely rescue of kidnapped University of Abuja students.

On the 2023 elections, CAN urged Nigerians to take advantage of the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to prepare their voters’ cards for elections.

CAN also expressed worry over the extortion of returning Nigerians at the country’s airports and asked the federal government to provide an efficient payment scheme.

The communiqué reads: “The national executive council appreciates the recent efforts of the security agencies for the prompt action…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper