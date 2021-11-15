Soludo, Ludo game, and Anambra politics





By Magnus Onyibe

The notion of politics as a game is as old as politics itself. As most of us already know, politics originated in ancient Greece with the philosopher Plato who wrote about the nature of justice, what constitutes good government and what is best for humanity.

Subsequently, another philosopher earned the title:father of politics when he elaborated on politics through his writings focused on citizenship and forms of government as well as constitutionalism etc.

Somehow, the game of politics can be likened to Ludo which is a strategy board game for two to four players, aimed at one person defeating opponents by racing their token from start to finish after rolling the dice with a view to earning higher numbers in the bid to advance his/her token over and above other players in the game.

Like politics, Ludo is a game of tactics , strategies , probabilities and counting. And like Ludo, politics is played by deploying all the aforementioned tools for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper