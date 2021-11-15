Suspected assassins kill husband, wife in Jigawa





The Police in Jigawa have confirmed the murder of husband and wife in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state by suspected assassins.

ASP Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said that the incident occurred on November 13, at about 2:30 a.m., when suspected hoodlums stormed the residence of the deceased in Kebberi village and shot them dead.

He alleged that the suspected assassins shot dead the deceased, identified as Alhaji Musa and his wife, Hajiya Adama.

The PPRO added that the suspects did not steal or take anything from the residence of the victim, who was the Manager of Three Brothers Mill, Malammadori.

