Teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup heads to Qatar in 2022 with 32 teams set to battle it out for glory in the Middle East, some have already qualified.

Qatar

As the host nation, Qatar are assured of their place at the finals without having to go through qualification and will be making their World Cup debut.

In the previous 21 tournaments, only South Africa in 2010 have failed to reach at least the knockout stages as a host nation — though Qatar will have their work cut out to avoid a similar fate judging on official rankings.

They can at least take heart from their against-the-odds AFC Asian Cup win in 2019, overcoming the likes of South Korea and Japan to lift the trophy in one of football’s most surprising upsets of recent years.

Germany

Germany became the first team to officially qualify for the World Cup, securing top spot in Group J of the European section with a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia in October…





