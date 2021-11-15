Will abp become another disaster like Peoples Bank?





By Dele Sobowale

“History does not repeat itself; man does.”

— Barbara Tuchmann, Harvard University historian

Tuchmann was a leading expert on the 13th and 14th centuries of European history during which people and leaders in various places and at different times made the same mistakes resulting in hardships for ordinary citizens. But, of all the blunders committed, the most pathetic are those based on the good intentions while forgetting that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions”.

ABP: Farmers owe CBN N463bn as defaults rise.” — News Report, November 2021.

The Nigerian policy framers who created the Anchor Borrowers Programme, ABP in November 2015 and those who introduced the Peoples Bank of Nigeria, PBN, in 1990 were alike in more ways than most people realised.

The two, Presidents, Generals Babangida and Buhari, were professional soldiers who found their ways into political leadership. The Nigerian economy was in distress when…





