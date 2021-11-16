2023: It’s lame to deny S-East president ‘cos of IPOB’s agitation — Ohanaeze





•Says zoning presidency to region’ll douse tension, create stability

•Umahi’s Presidential posters flood social media

•Nigeria won’t have peace until Igbo become president —Northern communities

•Ex-APC chairman urges Ndigbo to declare interest for president

•S-East APC group demands Igbo presidency

By Clifford Ndujihe, Peter Okutu, Steve Oko, Chinedu Adonu & Chinonso Alozie

THE apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged other parts of the country not to deny the South-East the presidency in 2023 because of the agitation for Biafra by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, saying such is lame and weak.

Noting that equity, justice, and fair play support zoning the top job to the Igbo, Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, in a chat with Vanguard, yesterday, said ceding the presidency to the Igbo will douse tension and create stability in the zone and by extension the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper