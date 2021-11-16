Additional law campuses: We’re not politicising legal education – Senate





The Senate on Monday, said that it was not in any way trying to politicise legal education in the country by seeking for additional law school campuses.

Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Sen. Michael Bamidele made this known at a public hearing on three bills relating to legal matters at the upper chamber.

READ ALSO:Insecurity: Bello tasks NASS on speedy passage of Hunters’ Bill

The Bills are “Legal Practitioners Act 2004 Repeal and Re-enacment Bill 2021; Legal Education (Consolidation, Etc) 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Legal Aid Council Act, 2021 (Amendment) Bill, 2021”.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Legal Education (Consolidation, Etc) Amendment Bill passed second reading in the upper chamber on Oct. 6.

The bill seeking additional law school campuses, was sponsored by Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi), aiming at ensuring that every law graduate has as an opportunity to pursue his or her career with…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper