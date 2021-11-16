Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers





— appoints son DG on Performance Monitoring

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has nominated 14 new commissioners designate and seven special advisers.

This was contained in a statement by the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in Akure last night.

Akeredolu, also appointed his son, Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

The commissioner nominees include

Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju – Akoko South East, Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega – Akoko South West, Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu- Akoko North East, Dr. Julianah Oshadahun – Akoko North West , Otunba Dele Ologun -Akure North, Mr. Sunday Adekunle – Idanre ,Engr. Razak Obe -Ifedore and Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka- Ilaje.

Others include Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan – Irele, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju- Odigbo, Mr. Femi Agagu – Okitipupa , Hon. Akinlosotu- Ondo East, Hon. Lola Fagbemi- Ondo West and Chief Olayato Aribo-…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper