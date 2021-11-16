APC Crisis: Ganduje’s former Deputy, Abubakar, joins Shekarau’s faction





By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Professor Hafiz Abubakar, who served as the Deputy governor to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in his first term, has dumped the governor’s camp for Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s camp.

This followed the split in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, after the recently concluded parallel congresses in the state.

Hafiz was Ganduje’s deputy from 2015 to 2018. In the build-up for the 2019 election, he dumped the governor.

READ ALSO: Kano APC united, working towards improving people’s lives to win 2023 elections — AA Zaura

He then contested for governorship on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by former Kano governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. He also dumped the PDP for PRP.

After he lost the candidacy to a rival in the PRP, he then came back again to join Ganduje in the APC.

Now that the APC has two factions led by Ganduje and Shekarau, Prof Hafiz has made his position clear that he is with the Shekarau’s faction,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper