Awo’s legacy still lives on (3)





By Eric Teniola

This piece, last week, highlighted Awolowo’s leadership qualities such as vision, courage and strategy planning.

HE tried new experiments and he succeeded. He formed the Action Group along with Chief Adeyiga Akinsanya, Chief Olatunji Dosunmu, Chief Samuel Olatunbosun Shonibare, Chief Ayo Akinsanya, Chief Abiodun Akerele among others. Between April 28 and 29, 1951, the Action Group held its inaugural conference in Owo, Ondo State.

Hon. Gaius Obaseki, Chief N.F. Mowarin, Chief Michael Ajasin and Chief Arthur Prest were elected Vice Presidents; Bode Thomas became the General Secretary; Anthony Enahoro and S.O. Sonibare were elected Assistant Secretaries, while S.O. Ighodaro became Treasurer; S.T. Oredeinde was Administrative Secretary and S.L. Akintola and M.E.R. Okorodudu became Legal Advisers. However it was not all that smooth within the Action Group.

The party became factionalised. On July 7 1962, the following were expelled from the party:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper