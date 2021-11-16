Baip names Toluwalope Olarewaju as Nigeria’s representative at The Miss Tourism International 2021





Queen Toluwalope Olarewaju, a 23year old model and graduate of Marketing from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has been announced by The Beauty of Africa International Pageant, Baip, as Nigeria’s representative at the scheduled Miss Tourism International World Finals 2021.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic restricting travels into Malaysia where the event is annually held, the organisers announced that the 24th edition of the global pageant will once again be staged virtually on 18th December, 2021.

Toluwalope emerged 2nd runner-up at the Baip 2021 Nigeria Finals held in Bayelsa state which qualifies her to represent Nigeria. She will be competing with other beauties from all over the world for the prestigious crown. The winner will succeed Miss Tourism International 2020 Carol Vinharski from Brazil, who was also crowned virtually at the start of the year.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper