Cervical cancer: First Ladies task WHO, others to prioritize girls’ access to vaccination





* Launch Vaccine Access Programme in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AS increasing number of cervical cancer has become a thing of worry across the world,wives of former and current governors in the country have called on the World Health Organisation, WHO, pharmaceutical companies and policy makers in high income countries to prioritize girls’ access to HPV vaccination through primary healthcare structures.

This came as they said it was “painfully unacceptable that millions of Nigerian and African adolescent girls do not have access to HPV vaccination through our primary healthcare structures.”

The governors’ wives, operating under the aegis of First Ladies Against Cancer,FLAC,are set to launch a programme, tagged:”FLAC Vaccine Access Programme”,today in Abuja, today, the 16th of November, 2021.

The programme, according to a statement by the group, aims at not only…





