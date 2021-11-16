Construction professionals express worry over low performance of sector





By Kingsley Adegboye

Construction professionals have expressed worry over the low performance and contribution of the sector to economic growth of the nation despite huge profits being recorded by cement sub-sector of the economy.

Reacting to the low performance of the construction industry, Managing Director of a renowned construction firm in Nigeria, Dutum Construction Company Limited, Temitope Runsewe, said “What puts this in perspective is the reality that the major cement manufacturers all moved prices up in 2020, some as high as 50 per cent.

“While this helped cement manufacturers increase their revenues to a combined N1.47 trillion in the period, the attendant high cost of building materials generally led to a decrease in construction projects as Nigeria wrestled off the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In fact, a motion adopted by the Nigerian Senate in 2020 blamed the increase in cement prices for the near-collapse of the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper