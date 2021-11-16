COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective for most cancer patients, study confirms





By Sola Ogundipe

Cancer patients have an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID because their immune systems have been weakened by their disease or treatments. But a new study shows that cancer patients can also benefit from COVID-19 vaccines.

The study included more than 1,000 patients with a variety of solid-organ and blood cancers who had received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Thirty-two patients had also received vaccine booster doses.

Cancer patients who received the J&J vaccine had considerably lower immune responses than those who received Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

But whichever vaccine is received, most cancer patients’ immune responses are likely sufficient to protect them from severe COVID-19, according to findings published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Buhari warns world leaders, global health bodies against hoarding of vaccines

“Our data…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper