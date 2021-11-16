Equity gaps in NNPC’s N621.2bn tax-credit road projects





THE Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure and Refreshment Tax Credit Scheme, RIRTCS, received a massive boost last week when the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, announced the approval of newly-commercialised Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC’s, application to play a major, ambitious role in roads reconstruction nationwide.

Perhaps taking a leaf from the Dangote Group’s successful exploitation of the Tax Credit Scheme to reconstruct major roads in its core areas of operation (Lagos and Ogun states), the NNPC, with its nationwide distributive network, offered to reconstruct 21 federal roads at the cost of N621.2bn. What it means is that the NNPC has been allowed to deploy its tax in advance to reconstruct these strategic federal roads.

Apart from enhancing its own distributive network, this highly commendable scheme will help ease our infrastructural deficits and grow the economy. We have always argued that the federal budget alone…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper