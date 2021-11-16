Gbajabiamila calls for arrest of health personnel issuing fake COVID-19 certificates





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives has called for the arrest and prosecution of health personnel issuing fake COVID-19 certificates.

The Speaker’s call followed a disclosure by the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Ifedayo Adetifa that some individuals who indulged in the illegal practice were being arrested and handed over to the Department of State Security (DSS) for prosecution.

The DG who appeared during the interactive session of the Committee on Aviation with heads of various Agencies and Parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Aviation said that some corrupt individuals allegedly connive with some officials at the airport for the perpetrate the crime.

This prompted the Speaker to advocate for a law to establish a government agency such as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to regulate the activities of operators within the airports in Nigeria.

He said: “It’s not going to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper