Gov Obiano appoints new HoS for Anambra





Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, has approved the appointment of Mrs Theodora Igwegbe, as new Head of Service (HoS) of the state.

This is contained in a circular signed by Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Awka.

Chukwulobelu said that Igwegbe would take over from Mr Harry Udu who would retire from service on January 1, 2022.

“I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, has approved your appointment as Head of Service of Anambra with effect from Jan. 1. 2022.

ALSO READ: How 17 Ondo council workers died in auto crash inferno

“It is hoped that you will bring your wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of the duties of your new assignment.

“The conditions of this appointment will be communicated accordingly,” he said.

Igwegbe is a lawyer and a career civil servant who rose through the ranks.

She is presently the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Information and Public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper