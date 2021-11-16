Kidnapped butchers killed, one abducted in Ondo





Their bodies recovered, we’ll arrest killers — Police

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Two butchers reportedly kidnapped in Ondo have been murdered.

Their bodies have been recovered by police detectives in the state.

Vanguard gathered that three butchers were deceived by their assailants to come and buy cows at Ala forest.

One of the butchers who escaped, Nasiru Jamiu said that they were lured into the bush where they killed two while he escaped by whiskers.

“The Fulani people that use to sell cows to my boss called him to come and buy cows. Though he had been selling cows to him before, it has been long before they both transacted business.

“We first went to the place on Saturday but the place was a long journey and my boss asked us to come back that he did not feel like going again.

“The Fulani man kept disturbing him and convinced him that they would bring the cows to a…





