Lagos EndSARS Report: PDP demands prosecution of Killers, Collaborators

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the report by the Lagos state EndSARS panel confirming the gruesome killings of innocent youths at the Lekki Tollgate during the 2020 EndSARS protest, strengthened the fact that the All Progressives Congress, APC “is running a murderous and oppressive regime that has no regard for life,” stressing that the killers must be brought to book.

In a late statement signed Tuesday night by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said Nigerians can recall “how security operatives attacked and massacred innocent youths and how the APC, its leaders and agents, in various agencies of APC-controlled government, vehemently denied the killings, tried to mop up evidence and provided official cover for the killers.”

The statement read: “The report of the Lagos EndSARS panel, which confirms the massacre of Nigerian youths in Lekki, has further shown the APC and its government as bloody liars whose hands are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper