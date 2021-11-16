Senate observes a minute silence in honour of killed Gen Zirkusu, four soldiers by ISWAP terrorists





.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and four soldiers who were killed by terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during a raid of insurgents by the military in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State.

The Senate’s mourning of the late Soldiers was sequel to a point of order by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South during plenary, drawing the attention of his colleagues to the demise of the senior military officer and four members of the Joint Task Force.



The former Senate leader who came under Order 43 of the Senate Rules, hailed the deceased for their exceptional display of gallantry in the military’s fight against terrorists in North-East Nigeria.



Ndume described the Late Brigadier General Zirkusu as “an embodiment of humility, a gallant soldier who served and died for his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper