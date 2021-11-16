Stop offering bribes to road safety officials, Sector commander warns motorists





.

By Steve Oko

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Abia State Command, Mr Paul Ugwu, has warned motorists against offering bribes or any form of financial inducement to road safety officials on the road.

Mr Ugwu who gave the warning in an interview with Vanguard on the 2021 World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims/ Africa Road Safety Day, vowed to deal with any FRSC personnel engaging in any misconduct while on duty.

The Sector Commander who said that the current management of the Corps had zero tolerance for corruption, urged members of the public to report any erring personnel through the “flagitapp” for prompt disciplinary action.

His words:”Stop offering bribes to our men. The person that gives is as guilty as the one that receives.

” Make sure you have those documents that will make you think of inducing our men on duty. Don’t give bribe and report anyone asking you for bribe”.

He disclosed that the Corps was collaborating with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper