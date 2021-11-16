‘They made us doubt our sanity’: Falz, DJ Switch, others react to Lagos EndSARS Panel report





By Agbonkhese Oboh

Reactions have continued since the submission of a report on the #EndSARS protests that culminated in the shootings at Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters (Lagos EndSARS Panel) submitted its findings to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, Monday.

The report declared the incident a massacre. Read it HERE.

Some reactions, especially the ones from key members of the protests, are worth reproducing:

They made us doubt our sanity — Falz

Falz (Folarin Falana): “These animals legit made us doubt our sanity about the Lagos massacre, you know.

“Something that we watched on Instagram live.

“Anyway the panel report is out now and it is clear as day.

“Just in case you thought we would back down at some point. That has never been & will never be an option.

“ALL these recommendations must be implemented fully!!

“The least that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper