



By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles returnee, Odion Ighalo will start for Nigeria when the team files out against Cape Verde in their final first round match of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ighalo will start upfront alongside Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen

See starting XI below

Maduka Okoye (GK)

Chidozie Awaziem

Leon Balogun

William Troost-Ekong (C)

Jamiu Collins

Alex Iwobi

Joe Aribo

Moses Simon

Wilfred Ndidi

Odion Ighalo

Victor Osimhen

WC Qualifiers: Ighalo starts against Cape Verde





Source: Vanguard Newspaper