WC Qualifiers: Ighalo starts against Cape Verde

Super Eagles returnee, Odion Ighalo will start for Nigeria when the team files out against Cape Verde in their final first round match of the World Cup qualifiers.
Ighalo will start upfront alongside Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen
See starting XI below
Maduka Okoye (GK)
Chidozie Awaziem
Leon Balogun
William Troost-Ekong (C)
Jamiu Collins
Alex Iwobi
Joe Aribo
Moses Simon
Wilfred Ndidi
Odion Ighalo
Victor Osimhen
