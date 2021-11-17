COVID-19: FG sets 2022 deadline to end pandemic, laments high case fatality





.

…Says only 2.9 per cent of Nigerians fully vaccinated

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has set 2022 as the target year to end the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing plans to convene a national summit next month in order to achieve the tall order it has set for itself.

This was as it lamented the continued increase in the COVID-19 case fatality ratio, blaming it on vaccine hesitancy, late presentation of cases and other factors.

Nigeria has lost nearly 3,000 people to the pandemic, but the government said due to poor record-keeping especially in rural areas, the figure is definitely higher.

Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 PSC and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this during Monday’s briefing of the committee.

“The PSC is approaching the end of its nine months mandate by the end of December 2021. To effectively capture the core elements of our national response, a National Summit to end…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper