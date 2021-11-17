De-flooding: Lagos shuts Akowonjo-Egbeda road for drainage construction





Flood along Ikotun Egbeda road resulting from the heavy downpour on Sunday distrupting flow of traffic. Photo Lamidi Bamidele

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut Akowonjo/Egbeda road, by Jimoh and Akinremi Streets to pave the way for construction of the ongoing de-flooding drainage project along the axis.

The traffic will however be diverted during the three days closure.

The road is scheduled to be shut from: 11.00pm on Friday, November 19, till midnight of Sunday, November 21, 2021.

In a statement by Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Akowonjo road will be cordoned off by Jimoh/Akinremi junction for drainage works, adding that the process will eliminate flooding of Akowonjo road definitively.

Giving travel advisory, Oladeinde stated that alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists to utilize during the course of the maintenance works.

He therefore, urged motorists outbound Egbeda to go…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper