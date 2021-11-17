Families petition IGP over illegal detention of widower, sister-in-law in Abuja





IGP USman Alkali Baba

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Aggrieved families of a widower, Jude Osuhor, and his sister-in-law, Happiness Efifie, have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, over their unlawful detention at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja in relation to the alleged murder of their relative, Vivian Osuhor.

The late Vivian, who was Jude’s wife and Happiness’ elder sister, had died in Healing Field Specialist Clinics, Ajao Estate, Lagos on 14th September, 2021 from a combination of pregnancy related complications, fibroid and diabetes, according to an autopsy report and a death certificate obtained by Our Correspondent.

But one Ms. Lovett Efifie, who is the youngest sibling of the deceased, accused the duo of masterminding the death of her sister.

Consequently, she petitioned the police, which resulted in the arrest and detention of the widower and his sister-in-law…





