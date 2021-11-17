Heifer in talks Diaspora investors for livestock production





…Targets 10 million households for sustainable living income

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief and Fortune Eromosele

Heifer International has opened discussions with Diaspora Nigerians with a view to scale up investments in livestock production in Nigeria.

The Country Director, Heifer International-Nigeria, Rufus Idris, made the disclosure yesterday at the 4th edition of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit with the theme: “Partnerships and Linkages for Post-COVID Economic Growth,” in Abuja.

He said that with the huge amount of remittances from Nigerians in the Diaspora calls for collaborations to channel the funds into growing the agric sector and livestock

Production.

A 2019 data put Diaspora remittance at about $25 billion.

Heifer is targeting 10 million households to achieve a sustainable living income by 2030, according the Mr. Idris.

He explained that cutting down on importations could prove positive on the economy, hence the need for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper