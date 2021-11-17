I need N100m to clear my rolls royce, says Davido; receives N87m in less than 24 hours





By Precious Chukwudi

Nigerian musician, Davido Adeleke took to Twitter to ask his friends to donate one million naira each ahead of his 29th birthday.

Following this, the Nigerian artiste pasted his account details on his verified Twitter handle, Vanguard gathered.

“if you know I’ve given you a hit song, send me money… una know una selves ooo,” Davido said.

According to the artiste, he recieved N7 million in 10 minutes after the open request. He also mentioned that his aim is to reach a 100 million naira so he can clear his rolls royce from the port.

In a list compiled by the artiste, a couple of his friends had sent him money at the time of this report. Friends like zlatan ibile, E-money, Adekunle gold, Patoranking, Obi Cubana even Ikorodu Bois transfered their widow’s mite to join the ‘money geng’.

Also, an old tweet from the artiste resurfaced online where he had said that, “wanna stay rich? Empower your circle… simple maths”.

However, various…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper