OPINION: Otun of Egbaland still missing decade after Dr Majekodunmi’s death





By Femi Coker

After the founder of St Nicholas Hospital, Dr Moses Majekodunmi’s death chaos continues to plague the traditional institution in Oke-Ona, a subdivision of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital over the next Otun of Egbaland.

The late Majekodunmi, a renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician, was also Minister of Health in the First Republic; until his demise in 2012, he was the Otun Egba.

Two years to his death’s ten-year remembrance, a successor is yet to emerge with contenders battling for the exalted title with no end in sight.

Unfortunately, some have succumbed to death along the way.

To bring it home, the chieftaincy title in question is the next in rank to Balogun of Egba, the most senior among war chiefs in Egbaland, a historic city replete with the history of wars.

Traditionally, Otun is exclusive to men from any of the three communities that make up Oke-Ona, namely Ilugun, Ikereku and Ikija under the rulership of Osile. The chieftaincy title…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper