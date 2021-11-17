PDP chairmanship: Mark backed, insisted on Ayu — Ortom





…Asks Buhari to go tough against terrorists

…Reserves comment on Tordue’s death

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Benue state governor, Dr Samuel Ortom has dismissed any insinuation of bad blood between two former Senate Presidents, Iyorchia Ayu and David Mark, given the manner the former emerged national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last month.

Mark was initially tipped for the plum office but two weeks to the convention, the tide swayed in favour of Ayu who became a consensus candidate and eventually won the delegate election at the October 31 convention.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Ortom said the two senior Benue citizens resolved to work together even before the convention took place.

According to him, “it was David Mark that said it should be Ayu. He is an older person and so he felt that his younger brother should be the chairman. Ayu and Mark are very good brothers and friends. So the same thing that Nigerians wanted from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper