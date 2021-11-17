Reps call for construction of Ibadan–Osogbo–Ilorin segment of Lagos–Kano standard gauge railway line





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Ministry of Transportation to commence construction of the Ibadan-Osogbo-Ilorin

segment of the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) without further delay.

The resolution came on the heels of a motion by Hon. Abdulganiyu S. Cook Olododo.

Olododo noted that the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which was about 2,700km was conceived by the Federal Government in 2006 to offer transport connections from Lagos to Kano, near the border with Niger.

“The Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway project was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) and segmented into Lagos-Ibadan, Ibadan-Osogbo-Ilorin, Osogbo-Ado Ekiti, Ilorin-Minna, Minna-Abuja, Abuja-Kaduna and Kaduna-Kano segments for ease execution;

“The Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan segments of the project…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper