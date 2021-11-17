This feels like titles and trophies, delighted Dani Alves smells Camp Nou grass





By Agbonkhese Oboh

Dani Alves long-awaited return is over, as he was presented to fans on Wednesday, bristling with energy and radiating pure love for the Barcelona shirt.

He bounded unto the pitch, grinning and then gripped the Barca badge on his shirt for a kiss.

He picked grass from Camp Nou pitch, smelled it and said: “This smells like Camp Nou.

“This smells like cups. This smells like titles.”

In the beginning

He joined Barca from Sevilla in 2008, collected 23 trophies in 391 appearances and scoring 21 goals.

Dani Alves left in 2016. But is back after two earlier attempts.

However, it feels like nothing happened in those years, as his high spirits is sure to help his former teammate, now coach, Xavi, in the dressing room.

And he has been given the No. 8 jersey. That’s an additional call to duty, as the last player that had that number on his back was the inimitable Andres Iniesta.

I’m still shocked — Dani Alves

Dani Alves told BarcaTV+:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper