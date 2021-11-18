Buhari approves N656 bn fresh budget support facility for states





President Muhammadu Buhari

The National Economic Council (NEC) says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a fresh N656 billion Bridge Financing Facility to the 36 States.

Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, disclosed this on Thursday at a virtual NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said that the support was to help state governments to meet their financial obligations, especially the previous budget support facility due for repayment.

According to Ahmed, each state will receive N18.2 billion.

Ahmed said that the bridge facility was being processed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The approved bridge facility of N656.112 billion will be disbursed in six tranches over a period of six months to the states.

“Expectedly, each of the 36 States will have a total loan amount of N18.225 billion; with a 30-year tenor, and a 2-year…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper