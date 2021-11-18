Court remands security guard for allegedly raping 17-year-old girl to coma





An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, ordered one Kposu Benjamin to be remanded in Mondala Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl to coma.

The defendant is facing a one-count charge of rape which, according to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Sanni, contravenes Section 283 of Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, A.I. Adeniyi, later adjourned the matter till Dec. 8, for further mention.

The prosecutor had told the court that the matter was reported at a divisional police headquarters by one Bamikaye Kayode, a staff member of Illumination Security Company.

He said the matter was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department and referred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Women and Children Protection Unit.

Sanni added that the defendant, who was a security guard at Motis Table Water, forcefully had sexual…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper