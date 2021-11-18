Dismissed Abia LG workers beg Ikpeazu for reinstatement





Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Local Government workers who were employed by Abia State government in 2019, but dismissed in January 2020 have appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to look into their plight and reinstate them to their positions.

The workers numbering over two thousand took their protest to the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Aba, bearing placards with different inscriptions; “please don’t push us back to the streets, “please confirm all 2019 LG workers, “we were suspended when it was time to confirm our appointments.”

They stated that they were employed by the Abia Local Government Service Commission in 2019 after they were issued appointment letters, were dismissed in 2020.

The dismissed workers told journalists that they were shocked to see the State Local Government Service Commission recently released a list of 250 newly employed council workers without their names.

One of the workers, Okezie…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper